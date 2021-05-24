newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Did the GOP just dodge a bullet?

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he took the floor of the Senate to reject the Democrats’ Jan. 6 Commission, Mitch McConnell may have salvaged his party’s chances to recapture the House in 2022. For that commission, being spun as a “bipartisan” effort to learn what “really happened” in the Capitol that fateful day, is a Democratic scheme to have the left’s version of events on Jan. 6 enshrined as the official history of the United States. What is the left’s version? It is that the forced entry and five-hour occupation of the Capitol by hundreds of Trumpists was “an attempted coup d’etat,” an act of “domestic terrorism,” the “worst attack on the Capitol since the British burned it down in the War of 1812.”

