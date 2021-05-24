newsbreak-logo
Dodgers Highlights: Julio Urias Collects 3 RBI, Gavin Lux Hits Grand Slam In Blowout Of Giants

By Dodger Blue
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers received a dominant performance from Julio Urias and saw their offense explode in an 11-5 win over the San Francisco Giants to complete a three-game sweep. That extended the Dodgers’ winning streak to seven games and kept them undefeated on the current road trip. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s...

