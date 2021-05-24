newsbreak-logo
ESPN Predicts Steelers Will Sign T Russell Okung Later This Offseason

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the Pittsburgh Steelers add another free agent or two between now and the start of the 2021 regular season? Using history of the team as a guide, odds are they will add at least another few free agents with experience as the offseason progresses with them also making the final 53-man roster to boot. Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com believes the Steelers will add a veteran tackle at some point this offseason and he predicts that player will be Russell Okung, just like Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus recently speculated.

steelersdepot.com
