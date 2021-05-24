Improving the Accessibility and Transparency of Administrative Programs

Over the coming decades, the national security establishment will need to dramatically increase the recruitment and retention of personnel with expertise in China and the Indo-Pacific. To do so, it is critical that we draw from a diverse background that reflects the character of the nation that we represent and defend. As leaders in the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s (OSD) Indo-Pacific Security Affairs organization, we are privileged to have the opportunity to make a significant impact on how OSD policy and broader OSD enterprise may look in the future, in line with the secretary of Defense’s initiatives to improve diversity, equity and inclusion within in the Department of Defense.