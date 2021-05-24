newsbreak-logo
Improving the Accessibility and Transparency of Administrative Programs

By Series of Essays
theregreview.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Administrative Conference issues recommendations to enhance fairness and transparency in administrative government. The Administrative Conference of the United States (ACUS) is an independent federal agency that studies administrative processes and issues recommendations to improve the functioning of public administration. Each year, ACUS convenes experts from the public and private sector and sponsors research focusing on improving administrative government. By issuing recommendations, ACUS encourages fair, efficient, and transparent administrative procedures and governmental practices.

Congress & Courtsmultilingual.com

Bill to Improve Language Access in Mortgage Servicing

Last week, the United States House Committee on Financial Services passed a bill that would improve language access services during the mortgage lending process. If passed into law, the Improving Language Access in Mortgage Servicing Act (H.R. 3009) will require the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to provide mortgage lenders and bankers with a framework and tools to improve language access services for borrowers with limited English proficiency (LEP).
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

HHS: Statement on the Swearing-In of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Following a bipartisan confirmation by the U.S. Senate , U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. historic appointment and confirmation as the first Black woman to lead the. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. further demonstrates the. Biden-Harris Administration's. commitment to bringing diverse perspectives and...
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

Bipartisan legislation would repurpose refurbished government computers to veterans, students, seniors

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07), Rob Wittman (R-VA-01), and Elaine Luria (D-VA-02) have reintroduced bipartisan legislation that would help provide federal surplus and retired computers to non-profit computer refurbishers, who would then repair and distribute these computers to veterans, low-income individuals, students, and seniors in need.
Congress & Courtscelebrityaccess.com

SBA Administrator Casillas Guzman Testifies To Congress On SVOG Program

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman met with federal legislators on Wednesday providing updates about key COVID-19 relief programs including the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. During a hearing in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship, Guzman described the challenge as an “unprecedented...
EconomyHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Natee Amornsiripanitch is a PhD candidate in Financial Economics at Yale School of Management; Paul A. Gompers is Eugene Holman Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School; and Kaushik Vasudevan is a PhD candidate in Financial Economics at Yale School of Management. This post is based on recent paper authored by Mr. Amornsiripanitch, Mr. Gompers, Mr. Vasudevan, and George Hu.
Militaryhomelandprepnews.com

DOD, HHS establish acquisition support partnership

The Department of Defense (DoD) and Health and Human Services (HHS) have established a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to partner in defeating COVID-19 while preparing for future public health emergencies. The agreement establishes the framework of DoD continuing to support HHS with acquisition efforts expanding the domestic industrial capacity of...
Politicspennbizreport.com

State Senate advances four regulatory reform bills to bolster employment rate

The Pennsylvania Senate recently advanced four bills addressing job regulations to boost the state’s employment rate while emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Bill 28 would require agencies issuing permits to allow applicants to check the status of their applications using an accessible tracking system. Senate Bill 126 would create...
Public HealthKokomo Perspective

Gov. Holcomb extends public health emergency

Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Order 21-14 to extend the public health emergency. Continuation of the public health emergency allows certain individuals who otherwise would not be eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to do so and allows the state to continue to receive pandemic emergency funds for programs, such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

A more diverse public service is a national security imperative

Over the coming decades, the national security establishment will need to dramatically increase the recruitment and retention of personnel with expertise in China and the Indo-Pacific. To do so, it is critical that we draw from a diverse background that reflects the character of the nation that we represent and defend. As leaders in the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s (OSD) Indo-Pacific Security Affairs organization, we are privileged to have the opportunity to make a significant impact on how OSD policy and broader OSD enterprise may look in the future, in line with the secretary of Defense’s initiatives to improve diversity, equity and inclusion within in the Department of Defense.
LawGovernment Technology

Iowa Law Safeguards Insurance Consumers’ Private Data

In a move to defend insurance consumers’ private information, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has enacted a bill to set new standards related to data security, investigations and cybersecurity events for insurance companies. The bill, known as HF 719, came about in response to several major data breaches involving large insurers...
Industrysecuritytoday.com

DHS Announces New Cybersecurity Requirements for Critical Pipeline Owners and Operators

The Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced a Security Directive that will enable the department to better identify, protect against and respond to threats to critical companies in the pipeline sector. “The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving and we must adapt to address new and emerging threats,”...
Medical & BiotechHealthcareFinanceNews.com

CMS proposes delaying drugmaker rule days after PhRMA sues

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has proposed to delay a rule requiring drugmakers to report their multiple best prices, including discounts offered to consumers, under Medicaid's drug rebate program. The value-based purchasing arrangement rule came out under the Trump Administration. CMS had proposed establishing minimum standards in Medicaid...
Advocacybloomberglaw.com

Environmental Justice Advocates Seek Changes to Permitting Law

Environmental justice leaders are urging the White House to force agencies to address the needs of low-income communities of color when making permitting decisions for big projects. Two former Trump administration officials, however, say the permitting process already covers many of their concerns—and that further changes could slow attempts to...
Immigrationrewirenewsgroup.com

From Health Care to Immigration: How to Achieve Visibility for AAPI Women

Reproductive Justice is at the heart of the long-term investments and resources that the AAPI community needs. After the heartbreak of the deadly March shooting in Atlanta that took the lives of six Asian American women, our lived experiences were thrust into the spotlight. What used to be unseen by many—the intersections of our identities, the impact of racism, sexism, and hypersexualization on our lives—has become more visible.
Hartford, CTprimepublishers.com

Governor Proposes Funds to Expand Student Summer Enrichment Programs

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing to dedicate up to $11 million in federal funding Connecticut has received for Covid-19 recovery efforts toward the expansion of programs that connect students to high-quality summer enrichment and recreational opportunities, with an emphasis on communities and children who were most impacted by the pandemic.
Charles Town, WVapus.edu

American Public University System Endorses CGS/JED Statement of Principles & Commitments to Support Graduate Student Mental Health & Well-being

APUS Has Committed Numerous Resources to Help Students, Staff and Faculty. Washington, DC, May 27, 2021 – American Public University System (APUS), a leading provider of online higher education with over 200 academic programs, is pleased to endorse the recent work by the Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) and The Jed Foundation (JED) to address the issue of mental health in postsecondary students. In recent years, climate surveys and research studies have demonstrated a critical need to prioritize this issue, but little information exists about programs and services designed to address the needs of master’s and doctoral students.
gophouse.org

Rep. Whiteford leads bipartisan effort to enhance behavioral health services in Michigan

Plan would reduce administrative costs, take patient-centered approach. State Rep. Mary Whiteford today introduced a transformative plan to modernize Michigan’s behavioral health system and offer improved services for residents with mental health challenges, substance use disorders, and intellectual or developmental disabilities. The comprehensive bipartisan plan would redesign the state’s behavioral...