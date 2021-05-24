Improving the Accessibility and Transparency of Administrative Programs
The Administrative Conference issues recommendations to enhance fairness and transparency in administrative government. The Administrative Conference of the United States (ACUS) is an independent federal agency that studies administrative processes and issues recommendations to improve the functioning of public administration. Each year, ACUS convenes experts from the public and private sector and sponsors research focusing on improving administrative government. By issuing recommendations, ACUS encourages fair, efficient, and transparent administrative procedures and governmental practices.