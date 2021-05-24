newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Risk Regulation and Brazil’s Battle Against COVID-19

By Sérgio Guerra, Péricles Gonçalves Filho
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience is vital for effective risk governance but so too is public engagement. For every eight fatal victims of COVID-19 worldwide, one is Brazilian. Brazil is second in the world in total deaths from COVID-19, behind only the United States. In the United States, however, the death curve has been falling as more of its population is vaccinated, while Brazil still suffers from a lack of vaccines.

#Covid 19#Politics#Government Regulation#Economic Risk#Lower Risk#Battle Against#Brazilian#Maskless#Hec Paris#University Of Oregon#World Health Organization#Fgv Law School#Who#Risk Regulation#Effective Risk Governance#Risk Decision Making#Risk Management Decisions#Justifying Regulation#Expert Risk Assessments#Governing Risks
