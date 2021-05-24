As you may have already guessed, The Pizza Parlor does, in fact, serve pizza. However, the kitchen’s updated takes on Italian-American food go way beyond classic pies. There is the staple Grandma pie, and like my own dear grandmother, you mostly know what to expect: a consistent, reliable square, with the expected toppings of fresh mozz and red sauce. However, throw some vodka in the mix (vodka sauce for the pizza but maybe a Screwdriver for Nana), and you’ve got the Pizza Parlor’s “Drunken Grandma,” a memorable standout at any christening or baptism - or is that just my family? My personal favorite is the Notorious F.I.G, which is essentially what would happen if I took the rich mozzarella, ricotta, prosciutto, and juicy figs on a charcuterie board, drizzled it all with agave nectar, and swapped out the platter for a delicate crust.