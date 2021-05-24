newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Pizza Parlor

By Alexis Priester
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As you may have already guessed, The Pizza Parlor does, in fact, serve pizza. However, the kitchen’s updated takes on Italian-American food go way beyond classic pies. There is the staple Grandma pie, and like my own dear grandmother, you mostly know what to expect: a consistent, reliable square, with the expected toppings of fresh mozz and red sauce. However, throw some vodka in the mix (vodka sauce for the pizza but maybe a Screwdriver for Nana), and you’ve got the Pizza Parlor’s “Drunken Grandma,” a memorable standout at any christening or baptism - or is that just my family? My personal favorite is the Notorious F.I.G, which is essentially what would happen if I took the rich mozzarella, ricotta, prosciutto, and juicy figs on a charcuterie board, drizzled it all with agave nectar, and swapped out the platter for a delicate crust.

www.theinfatuation.com
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
374
Followers
2K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#Red Sauce#Red Square#Grandma#The Pizza Parlor#The Notorious F I G#Classic Pies#Kitchen#Vodka Sauce#Italian American Food#Fresh Mozz#Prosciutto#Ricotta#Juicy Figs#Agave Nectar#Baptism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Pizza Rice Bowls

Domino's Japan is adding Pizza Rice Bowls to its menu and the chain describes them as the "ultimate collaboration between pizza and Japanese food." The bowls made with a base of buttered rice and traditional pizza toppings took a year to perfect and they are just the right size for one person who is ordering lunch on the go or looking for a convenient at-home option.
Restaurantscleancuisine.com

Barbeque Pizza

If you love barbeque pizza, but have never made it from scratch, you simply have to try this recipe! And while Homemade Barbeque Pizza might not be considered a quick meal, I promise it’s totally worth it!. While somewhat time consuming, as far as culinary skills go, making pizza from...
Food & Drinksfreshaprilflours.com

Pizza Pull Apart Bread

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. A simple loaf of yeast bread made with layers of pizza sauce, shredded cheese, and pepperoni. A fun twist on traditional pizza and easy to transport!. When it comes to pizza, are you a snob or no?. I recently had this...
Restaurantsvisitbuffaloniagara.com

Stores with Stories: Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant

Comfort food reigns supreme on the menu of Park Vue, a soul food restaurant at the edge of the city’s Schiller Park. Daughter-mother owners Harrita West and Schenita Williams say that they yearned to try their hands at being restaurateurs while creating a welcoming place for their community. The Schiller...
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Pizza With Chickpea Flour and Olives

In the bowl of a kitchen mixer, combine the two types of flour with a pinch of salt, the crumbled yeast and 1 Tbsp. oil. Gradually add 1 cup water in small amounts. When dough is smooth and elastic, cover with a towel and let rise for around 2 hours in a warm place.
Recipessuebeehomemaker.com

Homemade French Bread Pizza

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share a commission. My Homemade French Bread Pizza uses French bread as a perfect base, pizza sauce from scratch, and any combination of ingredients for toppings. This delicious pizza can be made semi-homemade and you’re sure to have your guests coming back for more!
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Spicy Maple-Drizzled Pizzas

Blaze Pizza is giving people the chance to enjoy maple-drizzled pizzas at Canadian Blaze locations and this exclusive treat created for its Canadian restaurants promises to elevate custom-built artisanal pizzas. The all-new Hot Maple Drizzle is not just sweet but also spicy thanks to maple syrup that's infused with chilis and cayenne pepper.
Food & Drinksmcdonoughvoice.com

My great pizza challenge

There are some who consider pizza the perfect food. It has complex carbohydrates, vegetables, dairy and protein. OK, maybe "perfect" is stretching it a bit, but I remember when pizza was something you shouldn't eat too much of because it might spoil your dinner. Now it is dinner. Millions of...
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Almond Flour Pizza Crust

Enjoying pizza can prove a challenge for those on gluten-free, low-carb, or keto diets. But with this easy recipe for almond flour pizza crust, anyone can enjoy a slice of pizza with their favorite toppings. Making an almond flour pizza crust isn't as simple as just replacing all-purpose flour with...
Food & Drinksfreshlyhomecooked.com

Deep Dish Pan Pizza

Cheesy homemade pizza baked in a deep baking dish to create an easy deep dish pizza. It makes a great delicious alternative to a classic pizza for an easy homemade pizza night. Baking the pizza dough in a baking dish makes the pizza dough more fluffy. Covered with pizza sauce, cheese, and your favorite pizza toppings, this easy homemade deep dish pizza is perfect for pizza night.
RecipesReal Simple

BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.
RecipesQuad-Cities Times

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Austin Street Pizza

If you’re in the mood for the kind of thick and crunchy pizza slice you’d typically eat out of a box at your ten-year-old nephew’s birthday party, try Austin Street Pizza. This Forest Hills slice shop has a range of solid square slices topped with things like charred pepperoni cups, cremini mushrooms, and truffle cream sauce. They’re crispy on the bottom and doughy in the middle, and each slice costs around $5. You can also stop by this counter-service shop on Austin Street for NY-style pies, calzones, cannoli, and Nutella-stuffed doughnut holes.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Column: I heart pizza

It’s comfort food at its finest. Whether you like it thin, pan, hand-tossed, or deep dish, you can’t go wrong with a slice of a pizza pie. And Natchez has taken pizza to another level with endless options outside of the chain pizza places you can find on almost every corner of U.S. 61 coming into and going out of town.
Food & Drinkspeanutblossom.com

How to Bake Pizza Dough

If you took the time to make a homemade pizza dough in your bread maker, you want to learn how to bake it perfectly. This post covers which tool bakes better: a pizza stone vs. a pizza pan and everything else you need to know to get that perfect pizza.
Recipesafoodloverskitchen.com

4th of July Fruit Pizza

This article has links to products that we may make commission from. This sweet 4th of July fruit pizza combines fresh fruit and a tangy cream cheese frosting with a soft cookie crust. It’s super quick to make, delicious, and perfect for any fruit-lover. Make the cookie crust yourself from...
Grand Rapids, MIgrmag.com

Homemade pizza recipe

With a background as a pastry chef and baker, (she studied at the French Pastry School in Chicago) Melina Sinigos likes to experiment in the kitchen. “I enjoy the chemistry and the art of pastry.”. One of her most recent kitchen experiments has been perfecting her focaccia pizza dough recipe....
Restaurantspdxfoodpress.com

Pizza Love fromTastebud!

We will be closed Memorial Day weekend (27th – 31st) Add salad, bread, produce, beer, wine, to your order!. Pizza menu is at the bottom of this email and online. We cannot accommodate build your own pizzas at this time. Whole pizzas only, no half-n-half’s. Pizzas will be served hot...