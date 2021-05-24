newsbreak-logo
Texas State

Constitutional Carry In Texas Getting Closer To Becoming Law

By Chad Hasty
News/Talk KFYO
News/Talk KFYO
 4 days ago
Constitutional Carry, also known as permitless carry, is one step closer to becoming law in Texas. On Friday, it was announced that a deal was in place between the House and Senate but no details had come out. Before midnight on Sunday, the Texas House voted to approve the deal...

News/Talk KFYO

News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock, TX
News/Talk KFYO has the best news coverage for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

