Buffalo, NY

Crust Pizzeria

By Alexis Priester
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Known for specialties by the slice, the ideal way to enjoy Crust is to eat whatever slices are available while you wait for a full pie to bring home - I like to think of this as maximum pizza efficiency. If there’s a Buffalo pie ready to go, I will immediately forget everything I'm doing and dive into a slice (or three) topped with the most delicious homemade Buffalo sauce I’ve ever had. As a sauce queen, I can’t recommend the Pollock enough - an absolute stunner of a pie splashed with both vodka sauce and pesto. It’s not often available by the slice, but this is the pie worth waiting for. Ya know, while you eat your other slice(s).

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

