Albany, NY

State Street reopens in Albany after months-long closure

WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY - State Street in Albany is back open to traffic after being closed for more than four months. The street had been shut down since the violence between demonstrators and counter-protesters at the state Capitol in January, the same day as the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

wnyt.com
