Dutch Bros Coffee is planning to open a second Spring-area coffee shop at 5258 FM 2920, Spring, a Dutch Bros Coffee spokesperson confirmed May 11. As previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper, Dutch Bros Coffee is also planning to open a coffee shop at 19366 I-45, Spring, which will be the first for the Greater Houston area. With more than 400 locations across 11 states, the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Both Spring locations will be locally operated by Todd Sesock and are slated to open this summer. www.dutchbros.com.