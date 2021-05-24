Cancel
Yonkers, NY

Bronxville Mayor Mary Marvin and Yonkers City Council Minority Leader Mike Breen Sponsor Campaign Fundraiser on Behalf of Westchester County Legislative District 15 Candidate Michael Nolan

By Tribune
Yonkers Tribune.
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRONXVILLE, NY and YONKERS, NY — May 24, 2021 — On Thursday, June 17th, 2021, please join us at Ernie’s Wine Bar & Eats in Bronxville, NY from 6:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m for my campaign fundraiser. This night will be a great night and I would like to thank Bronxville’s Mayor Mary Marvin and Yonkers City Council Minority Leader Mike Breen for hosting the event for me it is an honor and privilege. I hope to see you there and if there are any questions please contact me for details. In order to sponsor or attend please mail checks to “Friends Of James Nolan” 4287 Katonah Ave., Bronx, NY 10470, STE 283 or you can pay online at the link provided in my bio, help spread the word!

