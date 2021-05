The Bailey family of this community and surrounding areas had a reunion recently at Buck’s Pocket. The eldest member of the survivors, Edward Bailey, aged 87, lives near there so he requested they have it there. They have a pavilion and picnic area. The members of the family that I know are Carolyn Bailey Cook, Marilyn Bailey Champion, Donna Stewart and Rickey Bailey. There are many others too and they had a great time eating and reminiscing.