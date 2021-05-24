Carolina Panthers returning to Wofford College for training camp
The Carolina Panthers will return to Wofford College for training camp after COVID-19 stopped the team's 25-consecutive seasons of coming to Spartanburg last summer. Training camp will begin July 27. The practice schedule and additional details such as fan policies are still being sorted out and will be announced by the team at a later date. Wofford is the alma mater of team founder and former owner Jerry Richardson, who sold the team in July of 2018 for a record $2.275 billion to hedge fund billionaire David Tepper.www.goupstate.com