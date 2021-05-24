newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, OR

3-yo boy has died after being pulled from canal

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (KPHO KTVK) — A 3-year-old boy who was pulled from a Phoenix canal early Sunday evening has died, police say. At around 5:30 p.m., Phoenix police say someone passing by called them after he thought he had seen a small child floating in the Grand Canal near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road. Officers arrived and saw the little boy in the canal. They immediately went in and got the child out and began CPR. When Phoenix firefighters arrived, they took over treatment. The child was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died.

ktvz.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Phoenix, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Boy#Accident#The Boy#Grand Canal#Cpr#Phoenix Police#Investigators#Phoenix Firefighters#55th Avenue#Osborn Road#Treatment#Critical Condition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITALS AFTER VEHICLE ROLLS

Two people were taken to hospitals after a vehicle rolled on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 8:15 p.m. the driver of an SUV was southbound on Interstate Five one mile south of Myrtle Creek when the vehicle left the right-hand shoulder of the road, rolled at least once, and came to rest about 30 feet off the shoulder next to the freeway.
Oregon Statekezi.com

Wrong-way driver dies on I-5 after hitting semi-truck

HARRISBURG, Ore. – A driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 died after crashing into a semi-truck on Sunday, Oregon State Police say. Police responded to the scene at milepost 208 at about 10:30 p.m. Investigators say multiple people complained about someone driving a Honda Civic recklessly on...
Oregon Statenortheastoregonnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Accident

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in an accident on Highway 395. The Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at milepost 53 around 4:10 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky, 53, of Newcastle, Wash., was northbound when it...
Rogue River, ORKDRV

Body found in Rogue River; believed to be missing swimmer

GOLD HILL, Ore. — A body recovered from the Rogue River this week is believed to be that of a California man who went missing at Rock Point Bridge near Gold Hill earlier this month. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, reports of a body seen floating downstream in...
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for...
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Interstate 5 – Linn County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 208. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on I-5. As troopers were still responding to the area the Civic turned around and proceeded southbound in the northbound lanes. The Civic collided with a northbound semi-truck operated by Surjit Singh (38) of Live Oak, CA.
Phoenix, ORKTVZ

Police ID couple arrested in missing baby hoax

PHOENIX (KPHO, KTVK) — Phoenix police now say there was never a baby girl in that truck that was stolen from a convenience store. Detectives found that the “caregiving couple” of the alleged baby fabricated the story of the kidnapping. Police say the couple wanted quicker police response to get their vehicle back from the suspects who took their truck without their permission.
Phoenix, ORKTVZ

Woman hit, killed, in apparent street racing incident

PHOENIX (KPHO KTVK) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car that was reportedly racing another car late Sunday night in Phoenix. The crash occurred in the intersection of 91st Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix around 9:30 p.m. According to Phoenix Fire Captain Kenny Overton, this crash involved two cars and one of them caught on fire. A bystander pulled the unconscious woman from her SUV and began performing CPR.
Gold Hill, ORKDRV

Sheriff's Office continues search for swimmer lost near Gold Hill

GOLD HILL, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search for a man who disappeared while swimming in the Rogue River on Sunday afternoon. Deputies responded to Rock Point Bridge near Gold Hill shortly after 4 p.m., having received reports about the missing swimmer. JCSO Marine units, Search & Rescue, and Fire District 3 crews responded to assist with the search, which lasted into nightfall.