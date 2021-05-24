Pro-Palestine demonstrators hit streets in Nashville
Hundreds of Tennesseans marched through the streets of downtown Nashville on Friday night to support Palestine and protest treatment of Palestinian civilians in the recent Israel-Palestine conflict.
Many of the approximately 800 attendees were of Palestinian descent.
“We will sacrifice our blood and souls for Palestine,” was a refrain chanted by marchers in Arabic through the event.
The even was the second held by Palestinian activists in Nashville over the last week, with a vigil being held Tuesday night.
After 11 days of fighting, Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas declared a cease fire that went into effect on Friday.
Photojournalist John Partipilo attended the demonstration and captured the scenes.