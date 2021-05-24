newsbreak-logo
Protests

Pro-Palestine demonstrators hit streets in Nashville

By John Partipilo, Lookout Staff
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 4 days ago
Civil Rights

Hundreds of Tennesseans marched through the streets of downtown Nashville on Friday night to support Palestine and protest treatment of Palestinian civilians in the recent Israel-Palestine conflict.

Many of the approximately 800 attendees were of Palestinian descent.

“We will sacrifice our blood and souls for Palestine,” was a refrain chanted by marchers in Arabic through the event.

The even was the second held by Palestinian activists in Nashville over the last week, with a vigil being held Tuesday night.

After 11 days of fighting, Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas declared a cease fire that went into effect on Friday.

Photojournalist John Partipilo attended the demonstration and captured the scenes.

Muhammad Kanakrieh, in black mask, helps lead a group of pro-Palestine marchers through downtown Nashville. (Photo: John Partipilo)
Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

