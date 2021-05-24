Van Jones Remarks Positively On Kim Kardashian’s Law Career

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late April 2021, starting with this unexpected duo… Back in January, there were unsubstantiated rumors circulating online that Kim Kardashian and Van Jones had taken their relationship to the next level amid her split from Kanye West. On April 25, those rumors remerged thanks to Page Six's Cindy Adams, who cryptically wrote in her gossip column, "A new burble's coming out of the Kim Kardashian klub. Throats are clearing after whispering the name Van Jones." She added that the CNN contributor, who's been friends with the reality star for years, "knows folk who'll quickly shut their tongues if his name is even breathed in connection" with hers. "I will not wait while everybody tells me I don't know what I'm talking about," she concluded on the subject. While her analysis should certainly be taken with a hefty grain of salt, it's worth noting that Page Six did, in fact, break the news that divorce was "imminent" for Kim and Kanye earlier this year. Is it possible she's on to something? Not according to multiple Radar sources. One insider said Van "is aware of the rumors and is flattered" and "loving all the attention and buzz," but that ultimately, Kim "just isn't his type." Echoed a second Radar source, "He has enormous respect for Kim and what she has done to reform the criminal justice system, but he doesn't want to be part of her circus of reality TV crews and social media. Van takes himself very seriously." Said a third source, "He is a total media snob and is more interested in The New York Times than E! and Bravo. He likes Kim but has zero interest in becoming part of her tabloid world. Plus, he knows that anyone that dates Kim also has to date her entire family. It's a hard pass from Van." Yet another insider said that the mother of three "likes" Van because he's "smart and stable," "has his own money and fame" and "is a good man," but she's "focused on herself" and not on "getting a man" right now.