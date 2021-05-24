Michael Harris is showing why the preseason hype was warranted

(5-2) Gwinnett Stripers 0, (2-4) Louisville Bats 4. Jasseel De La Cruz, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K. The Stripers offense came into this game riding high after leading the team to a 5-1 record to start 2021, but their first game of this week was abysmal as they managed to only get four baserunners the entire game. It doesn’t help when you come to bat in the bottom of the first inning already trailing by three runs. The best news here is that Drew Waters is back in the lineup for the Stripers after missing some time. and he had two hits on the day. The first of these came in the first inning when he shot a line drive over into left field. He then ended his day with a hard single with two outs in the ninth and he stole a base. This was the first hit for the Braves since Waters in the first inning and the only other baserunner was a 6th inning Ender Inciarte hit by pitch.