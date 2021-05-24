Michael Harris is showing why the preseason hype was warranted

Kyle Muller, SP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K, 7.63 ERA. Daysbel Hernandez, RP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 9.64 ERA. Kyle Muller and the Stripers were locked in a close game with Nashville all night and the Sounds ultimately prevailed by the final score of 3-2. Muller certainly looked better than he had in previous starts this season, but the command was still pretty iffy at times. That said, unlike in his previous appearances this year, he largely pitched his way out of trouble on Friday evening although Keston Hiura did understandably give him fits including giving up a homer to him in the fourth inning. The winning run ultimately crossed the plate due to a pair of wild pitches from Muller in the fifth inning which allowed a sac fly to score Nashville’s third run of the game. The Gwinnett bullpen certainly did their job as Daysbel Hernandez, Jay Flaa, and Jesse Chavez combined to throw 3.2 scoreless innings of relief to keep Gwinnett in the game. Also, Muller is a big man and is capable of hitting the ball very hard.