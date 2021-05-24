Sun HC Curt Miller Apologizes to Liz Cambage for 'Offensive Comment' About Her Weight

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller apologized for making an inappropriate comment about the weight of Aces center Liz Cambage during Sunday's win over Las Vegas. "I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage's height and weight. I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this," Miller said in a statement.