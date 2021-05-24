newsbreak-logo
Sun HC Curt Miller Apologizes to Liz Cambage for 'Offensive Comment' About Her Weight

By Tyler Conway, @jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut Sun coach Curt Miller apologized for making an inappropriate comment about the weight of Aces center Liz Cambage during Sunday's win over Las Vegas. "I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage's height and weight. I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this," Miller said in a statement.

Sportstrendswide.com

Australian basketballer Liz Cambage says she will line up for Opal at Tokyo Olympics

Opals centre Liz Cambage has said she will compete at the Tokyo Olympics, despite her anger about a lack of diversity in promotional content involving the Australian team. There’d been speculation the 29-year-old could boycott the Olympics after highlighting two photos – one from the Australian Olympic team and another from underwear brand Jockey – that she described as being “whitewashed”.
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Ranking the top 25 WNBA players for 2021

A year ago, it wasn't certain the WNBA would have a season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the league completed it with a bubble scenario in Bradenton, Florida. Despite some high-profile opt-outs, the basketball was top-notch. The Seattle Storm, led by Breanna Stewart, won their fourth WNBA title, while the Las Vegas Aces reached the WNBA Finals for the first time and star A'ja Wilson was named the season's MVP.
BasketballPosted by
Hartford Courant

Where are all the players? WNBA teams hindered with stars arriving late to training camp, season openers due to overseas commitments

At long last the Connecticut Sun’s franchise player, Jonquel Jones, stepped foot on the practice court Wednesday, joining her WNBA team for the first time since October 2019. Jones, who opted out of the 2020 WNBA season due to COVID-19 concerns, is fresh off a pair of EuroLeague and Russian league titles. Following a short mental recharge and six days of COVID-19 protocols, Jones was thrown ...
BasketballPosted by
The Day

Sun's 'engagement level' couldn't be higher

Finally, after a 508-day hiatus, rebirth and renewal came Sunday night to Mohegan Sun Arena. The daughters of Sun got to play before the home folks, even if but 2,300 of them were allowed in. The Sun even wore new uniforms with a hue of royal blue, trumpeting the word "Keesusk," which means "sun" in the Mohegan tribe's native language.
NBAPosted by
SPORTbible

Liz Cambage Says Andrew Bogut Is 'Obsessed' With Her

The war-of-words between Liz Cambage and Andrew Bogut has taken a new - rather unusual - turn. This bizarre feud between two of Australian basketball's greatest is becoming hard to keep up with, but Cambage has perhaps put the final in the argument's coffin with a savage response to Bogut's latest dig.
NBAPosted by
Hartford Courant

Return of Connecticut Sun veterans DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones already proving to be impactful

DeWanna Bonner returned to Connecticut Sun practice on Friday after being overseas, Brionna Jones came back on Wednesday. Their impact has already shown its value, head coach Curt Miller said. “It’s a totally different look now in camp when there’s more veterans,” Miller said. “[Bonner] led throughout, she huddled the team multiple times, everything slows down. You see the professionalism in ...
BasketballPosted by
NBC Chicago

Liz Cambage

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game for a remark he made to a referee about the weight of Las Vegas Aces’ post Liz Cambage.
NBAdarnews.com

Sun coach suspended, fined for comment about player's weight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) -- Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game by the WNBA for making a disparaging remark to a referee Sunday about the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player Liz Cambage. In a social media post following the Aces' 72-65...
NBAConnecticut Post

Sisters Brionna and Stephanie Jones reunite in Connecticut Sun training camp

The last time sisters Brionna and Stephanie Jones played together on the same team was during Brionna’s senior season and Stephanie’s freshman year at Maryland during the 2016-2017 season. Maryland reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and weeks later Brionna was selected No. 8 overall in the 2017...
NBAPosted by
The Day

Liz Cambage and the double standard that's not going away

This was a moment Tuesday afternoon when a friend of mine, an African-American woman, zinged me rather efficiently. "How does it feel," she said, "when the unfairness of the double standard is aimed at white people for a change?" It was as if she just hit my mute button. The...
SportsESPN

Liz Cambage among Australian women to play at Tokyo Olympics

BRISBANE, Australia -- - Liz Cambage was included Wednesday in the 12-women Australian basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics, ending an earlier saga in which she first threatened to boycott the games but later changed her mind. Cambage will play in her third Olympics for Australia. Two-time Olympian Jenna O'Hea...
NBASeattle Times

Notebook: Sun coach Curt Miller to miss game vs. Storm after offensive comments, Breanna Stewart keeps piling up awards

The Storm and the Connecticut Sun will be missing their respective head coaches when they face each other for the first time this season Tuesday night. Dan Hughes left the Storm to attend the graduation of his son on Tuesday and is expected to return Wednesday. It’s uncertain if Hughes will be available for Friday’s game after going through WNBA protocols.
Basketballreviewjournal.com

WNBA coach suspended, fined for remarks about Liz Cambage

The WNBA has suspended and fined Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller one game for making a disrespectful remark to a referee Sunday afternoon about All-Star center Liz Cambage during the Aces’ 72-65 loss at Michelob Ultra Arena. After the game, Cambage revealed on Instagram that Miller told an official that...
CelebritiesESPN

Liz Cambage hits out at lack of diversity in AOC shoot, threatens to 'sit out' Olympics

Australian WNBA star Liz Cambage has threatened to boycott the Tokyo Olympics while hitting out at an Australian Olympic Team [AOC] promotional shoot that lacked diversity. Cambage on Thursday criticised the AOC on Instagram, posting two promotional images on her story to make her point. She may have, however, failed to recognise Indigenous rugby sevens star Maurice Longbottom in the second image that was taken at the Australian Olympic Team's uniform launch last month.