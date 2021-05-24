Archbishop Carroll's Karli Dougherty is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The junior pitcher and third baseman is batting close to .500, with 22 hits and 13 RBIs and only 3 strikeouts (as of May 17). As a pitcher, he has compiled a 5-1 record for the Pioneers this spring. Conestoga baseball coach Matt Diamond said, “Shane has been rock steady for us the entire season. Both on the mound and at the plate, he is calm and focused and carries a quiet confidence that no situation is too big. The success he is having in games is as direct correlation to what he does when no one is watching. When we do tee work drills, he never puts the ball on the inner half – he only sets up away and works on driving the ball to middle right over and over. He uses his hands so well in using the entire field, and has made himself into as tough of an out in our league as there is.” Outside of baseball, McCullen is a competitive disc golfer who has won the Philly Open two years in a row (MA1 and MA2) and placed seventh in the Junior Worlds in 2019.