Archbishop Carroll's Karli Dougherty is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week
The senior lacrosse forward has played a key role in the Patriots reaching the PIAA state championship game twice, and in Carroll winning its 20th consecutive Catholic League title. A three-sport athlete (field hockey, basketball, lacrosse), she has helped the Patriots win a combined six Catholic League titles. As a sophomore, she was a starting member of the field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse teams who all won Catholic league titles that year. Over the years, she has received multiple All-Main Line, All-Catholic and All-Delco honors. A fine student (first honors every report card all four years at Carroll), she will be attending Drexel University next fall on a lacrosse scholarship, where she will major in Health Sciences.www.mainlinemedianews.com