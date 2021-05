Bahrain Victorious' Gino Mäder has taken the victory of the sixth stage at the Giro d'Italia after being part of the breakaway. The Swiss rider, along with his teammate Matej Mohoric, were part of the escape of the day, which lasted until the end. The Slovenian worked hard to increase the gap of the breakaway with the pack and give his teammate the chance of taking the victory, one day after the team lost their leader Mikel Landa due to the injuries of a heavy crash.