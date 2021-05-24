NBA Playoffs preview: Denver Nuggets' three key factors as hosts look to bounce back vs Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2
In many ways, Game 1 of the Denver Nuggets' first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers went according to the expected script. Denver received a dominant scoring performance from Nikola Jokić (34 points), and Michael Porter Jr. chipped in with 25 points, but the Nuggets couldn't find a rhythm from beyond the arc and struggled to contain the Blazers defensively as Portland pulled away for a 123-109 victory.