NBA Playoffs preview: Denver Nuggets' three key factors as hosts look to bounce back vs Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2

Ryan Blackburn and Gage Bridgford, lead writer for Denver Stiffs, go in-depth on the Denver Nuggets after the regular season comes to a close. They briefly touch on the final game of the season before going around the league to look at the Eastern Conference and Western Conference playoff brackets. They discuss big storylines and give some predictions before transitioning back to the Nuggets, who will be the third seed and face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. The first big question they tackle: can the Nuggets guards match up with Lillard, McCollum, and Powell?