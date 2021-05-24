Of Course Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Show Up to OTAs Today

As NFL teams gear up for the 2021 season, we’ll start seeing updates on who is (and isn’t) showing up to OTAs. Up north, the cheese stands alone. And away from the team:. On the one hand, this isn’t unexpected. Rodgers has made it clear how unhappy he is with his current situation. But on the other hand, ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds that Rodgers “has been a regular participant” in previous editions of the Packers’ offseason program. So to see him opt out at this point in time is yet another sign of his displeasure. And it’s not as if there has been any shortage of that since April.