Guest Editor

My food philosophy is a simple one, grounded in my upbringing – “If you love people, you feed them a meal.”. I started in the kitchen when I was four years old – my great grandmother tied one of her aprons around my waist, perched me on the sky-blue stepstool that kept residence near the pantry and my cooking “voyage” set sail. Although, I am not a classically trained chef, I always say that I learned from the best trio of cooks ever – my late mother, grandmother, and great grandma. Those three women were phenomenal curators of delicious food and they passed that skill and love down to me.