Tina follows Tina Turner from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global queen of rock ‘n’ roll. Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939, Turner rose to fame in the 1960s alongside her husband Ike. She later revealed in her autobiography that she had suffered domestic abuse at his hands—they separated in 1976 and divorced two years later. Turner later made a massive comeback in the 1980s. The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll has sold 180 million records worldwide and been honored with 11 Grammy Awards.

How Tina Turner and Frank Zappa Whipped Up Some Dirty Love

Tina Turner joins the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 in Cleveland this October, along with Jay-Z, Gil Scott-Heron, Todd Rundgren, Carole King, Foo Fighters, and The Go-Gos. Tina is already an honoree as a member of Ike and Tina Turner, and she is also once again distinguishing herself from the group. Even before she went solo, Turner had star billing, such as her turn as the Acid Queen in Ken Russell’s film adaptation of The Who’s Tommy. But Tina had to skip the credits for her work with Frank Zappa, who was posthumously inducted into the Rock Hall in 1995.
'The Best' of the Best: Tina Finally Gets the Recognition She Deserves

Tina Turner certainly doesn’t need any validation to cement her title as Queen of Rock & Roll. But earlier this month, the music legend was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with 12 other artists in what the music organization called “the most diverse list of inductees” in its 36-year history.
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Aisha Jawando in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" After previously announcing a West End return for June, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is now scheduled to resume performances on July 28. The production began performances on March 21, 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre, prior to shutting down due to the coronavirus crisis.
Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin interview: ‘Tina’ directors

Oscar winners Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin teamed up to direct “Tina,” an HBO documentary that chronicles the turbulent life and phenomenal success of its subject, music icon Tina Turner. “The most important things is knowing that people are finding resonance with the film and Tina’s story,” Martin says when discussing how the film quickly became HBO’s most successful documentary of the year with over one million viewers its first week. “Tina Turner is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in that equation,” Lindsay adds. Watch the exclusive video interview about the rock legend above.
Tina Turner, Go-Go's, Jay-Z lead 2021 Rock Hall of Fame inductees

Foo Fighters, the Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner will join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year at its 36th induction ceremony, the organization announced on Wednesday. The 2021 class — which, in a shift from last year, will be feted in person...
Tina Turner and The Go-Go’s Enlisted A Secret Weapon To Finally Gain Entrance To The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame: The Music Documentary

'Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm' Reveals Queen Played Frisbee While Freddie Mercury Finished "Bohemian Rhapsody" What could be considered a golden ticket to guarantee an artist’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? If the Class of 2021 is any indication, the answer could be the release of a brand-new, feature-length documentary that paints the act’s career in a glowing light.
Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments - "Ike & Tina Turner Revue"

Did you know Ike and Tina Turner once released a great gospel LP in 1973?. Click the title above to read along. Welcome to Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments. I’m Robert Darden. One of the great oddities in the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project is The Gospel According to Ike and Tina Turner – an entire LP of classic gospel songs, including “Amazing Grace,” “Take My Hand Precious Lord,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” “Just a Closer Walk” and several others. From what we now know about Ike and his relationship with Tina, this foray into gospel is, to say the least, an unexpected side venture. But the LP was well received when it was released in 1973, with Ike using it to experiment with some of the earliest synthesizers and adding a funky, soulful sheen to the songs. Both the LP and the single “Farther Along” were even nominated for Grammy Awards! Ike and Tina take turns on the vocals ... and Tina doesn’t even sing on some of the tracks. “Farther Along” probably is the best of Ike’s contributions – he displays a nice baritone and, of course, the guitar-playing is first-rate. Actually, ALL of the tracks are more than listenable ... whatever was going in their private lives, and apparently there was a LOT -- it sounds like everybody in the studio was having a ball! MUSIC: “Father Along” (Actually, “Farther Along”) by the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, The Gospel According to Ike and Tina LP, Side 1, Track 1 I’m Robert Darden … “Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments” is produced by KWBU, the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project at Baylor University Libraries and is funded by generous support from the Prichard Foundation.
Tina Turner to be celebrated at Missouri History Museum exhibit

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the biggest performers to come out of St. Louis will be the center of a major exhibit in the Gateway City. This summer, Tina Turner artifacts will be inside the Missouri History Museum as part of the St. Louis Sound exhibit highlighting St. Louisans' impact on American music.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Teases That A Major New Beyoncé Project Is On The Way

If anyone is going to have a firm grasp on Beyoncé's next creative offering, it's going to be her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. During her appearance at the recent Billboard Music Awards, where she presented Trae the Truth with the Change Maker Award, Knowles-Lawson revealed in a backstage interview that daughters Beyoncé and Solange both have new projects up their sleeves.
How Tina Fey Is Making Up for Her Problematic Past

Fifteen years after 30 Rock’s premiere, the legacy of its main character can be summed up by one quote from the show itself: “Liz Lemon is a Judas to all womankind.” Over the course of the series’ seven-season run, Tina Fey’s iconic character goes from a nerdy girlboss who’s simply trying to have it all (while also making time for her night cheese), to a cynical bad feminist who’s often the villain of her own show. But the culture has shifted since 30 Rock’s debut, and a female Judas no longer cuts it as a series focal point. Today, there’s a new main character at the center of the Fey comedic universe: Girls5Eva’s Dawn, who’s emblematic of a new era of female characters in TV comedy.
Acclaimed cellist Tina Guo part of OKM Music Festival lineup

Internationally acclaimed and Grammy Award-nominated cellist Tina Guo will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as part of the 37th year of the OKM Music Festival. Known for her unique genre-crossing style, Guo is one of the most recorded solo cellists of all...
Jeremiah Craft on Tina Fey-Produced Series ‘Girls5Eva’ and Budding Acting Career

Actor Jeremiah Craft stopped by Cheddar to dish deets about the Tina Fey-produced Peacock show "Girls5Eva." Craft plays rapper Lil Stinker who helps reunite a former girl group who attempts to take a second stab at the music industry 20 years after breaking up. The multitalented performer also gave the inside scoop on what it was like to produce and master a song that ended up on the show, talked about putting out his own album, and recounted the unusual way he found his manager due to a cheese sandwich.
Giant Elvis, Tina Turner share stage in new public art

A gritty block of Summer Avenue is now the scene for a public art installation that is highly unusual for several reasons. Tom Bailey covers business news for The Daily Memphian. A Tupelo, Mississippi, native, he graduated from Mississippi State University. He's worked in journalism for 40 years and has lived in Midtown for 36 years.
Tina Fey says her "accidental" Girls5eva cameo was essentially the anti-Sarah Palin

Sometimes great casting comes about in mysterious ways. In Broadway lore, the star breaks a leg (literally), and the young ingenue has to step in. Or maybe your chosen leading man can’t get out of his TV contract, so you end up with some dude named Harrison as your Indiana Jones. Or, in Tina Fey’s case, sometimes you just bear a passing resemblance to a historical footnote of a Vice Presidential candidate and you end up playing an all-time comedy classic creation at your old job for a few months.