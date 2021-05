FRAUD >> 200 block of Penn Valley Terrace reported at 9:23 a.m. on May 6. Complainant reported receiving an invalid payment online for an online sale. FRAUD >> 200 block of Ballytore Court reported at 3:06 p.m. on May 6. Complainant reported receiving an email that appeared to be from their boss instructing them to purchase four $500 gift cards and provide the numbers to them. It was later determined this email was not from their boss.