As most Americans are aware, the Palestinian terror group Hamas has been firing missiles from the northern Gaza Strip toward Jewish Israeli population centers like Tel Aviv for more than a week. Hamas claims this is in response to rising tensions in Jerusalem regarding evictions of Palestinians, and Israeli police measures at the Al Aqsa Mosque. At this point, more than 2000 missiles have been fired against Israeli civilians, and Hamas has even targeted an Israeli nuclear reactor in the Negev. The Israeli military has responded by targeting Hamas military leaders, fighters and military communications facilities, not civilians. Its Iron Dome anti-rocket defense has helped, but even Jewish children have been killed.