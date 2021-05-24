Bo Nix reacts to TJ Finley's transfer to Auburn

Let the competition begin. If you missed the big news out of the SEC on Monday, former LSU quarterback TJ Finley announced his decision to transfer to Auburn. This news comes after Finley left LSU following the conclusion of spring practice in Baton Rouge, which featured a four-man competition under center. Despite starting five games during his true freshman season last fall, Finley was viewed by many as the third man in the race behind Max Johnson and Myles Brennan.