newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Bo Nix reacts to TJ Finley's transfer to Auburn

By Michael Wayne Bratton
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet the competition begin. If you missed the big news out of the SEC on Monday, former LSU quarterback TJ Finley announced his decision to transfer to Auburn. This news comes after Finley left LSU following the conclusion of spring practice in Baton Rouge, which featured a four-man competition under center. Despite starting five games during his true freshman season last fall, Finley was viewed by many as the third man in the race behind Max Johnson and Myles Brennan.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Mike Bobo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#American Football#Quarterback#Lsu#Bryan College#Brennan Center#Sec#Auburn#Tigers#Spring Practice#Baton Rouge#College Eligibility#The Third Man#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin discusses what he has seen from Bo Nix

With spring practice in the books, summer workouts and fall camp are next up for Auburn under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin. Quarterback Bo Nix, entering his third year, figures to play a large part in determining how much success the Tigers have in Year 1 of the Harsin era.
Ponchatoula, LAHammond Daily Star

Former Ponchatoula quarterback TJ Finley enters transfer portal

Former Ponchatoula quarterback TJ Finley entered the transfer portal Wednesday after one season with LSU. He appeared in six games for the Tigers as a freshman after veteran quarterback Myles Brennan went down with an injury in the third game of the season against Missouri. Finley finished with a 2-3...
College SportsLake Charles American Press

Finley move best for both parties

Back in the old days, before virtual conference calls, there was this archaic thing called the SEC football coaches teleconference, a weekly exercise during the season that is still in play. But that’s not important now. This was one of my favorite moments of it, courtesy of former Auburn coach...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

LSU QB with starting experience entering NCAA transfer portal

LSU’s quarterback battle appears to be down to two. TJ Finley is entering the transfer portal, he confirmed to Jacques Doucet of WAFB 9. A former Ponchatoula standout, Finley signed in LSU’s 2020 recruiting class. As a true freshman, Finley started five games for the Tigers. He was 80-of-140 passing for 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
NFLScarlet Nation

Six Auburn players who could get drafted in 2022

After four former Auburn players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft. Auburn has a mix of players entering their final season of eligibility and players who will become eligible for the draft for the first time. The 2022 draft...
Sports1045espn.com

AFR 5-6-2021 Hour 1 | Ben McDonald & TJ Finley

In hour one of After Further Review, Matt discusses QB TJ Finley’s decision to transfer out of LSU. Matt also touches on two contracts heading to the LSU Board of Supervisors. Baseball analyst and former LSU pitcher Ben McDonald joins the show. Ben was on the call for the Orioles...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Not every quarterback in the portal is a fit for Penn State Football

Penn State Football currently only has three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster but not every quarterback who enters the portal is a potential target for the Nittany Lions. As head coach James Franklin accurately predicted their has been a wave of activity in the transfer portal post spring practice, and...
NFLchatsports.com

LSU Football: TJ Finley wants to stay in the SEC

Southeastern Conference, LSU Tigers football, Greg Sankey, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Louisiana, National Football League, David Myles. LSU Football QB TJ Finley Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports. LSU football sophomore quarterback TJ Finley entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday according to multiple reports. On Thursday, Finley spoke...
College SportsPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Can These Powerhouse Football Programs Bounce Back in 2021?

In the midst of a chaotic 2020 college football season played during a global pandemic, several blueblood programs didn’t live up to their preseason hype. For some, it means restarting with a new head coach and new goals in ’21. For others, it means the upcoming season will display whether last year’s failures were a product of COVID-19 turmoil or a sign of larger program issues.
College SportsArkansas Online

Spring shuffle

Spring practices are complete around the SEC, so it's back to speculation season for the country's top college football league. The country is slowly emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and college football officials are harboring cautious hope that attendance allowances will push toward 100% by the time season openers roll around.
College Sportswholehogsports.com

Assessing QB situation for each SEC team

Spring practices are complete around the SEC, so it’s back to speculation season for the country’s top college football league. The country is slowly emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and college football officials are harboring cautious hope that attendance allowances will push toward 100% by the time season openers roll around.