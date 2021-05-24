newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Chase joins North Oaks Health System as Director of Risk Management, Regulatory and External Review

By Press Release
an17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND--Julie Chase, MS-PSL, BSN, RN, CPPS, has joined North Oaks Health System as Director of Risk Management, Regulatory and External Review. Chase’s appointment marks a return to the health system where she worked for a span of 12 years in the 1990s and 2000s in a variety of areas as a staff registered nurse and charge nurse. In 1997, she received the health system’s Nurse Excellence of the Year Award.

www.an17.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Risk Management#Operations Management#Program Management#Service Management#Team Management#North Oaks Health System#Ms Psl#Bsn#Rn#Cpps#Tulane Medical Center#Tulane Lakeside Hospital#Slidell Memorial Hospital#Commendation Award#Nurse Tech#External Review#Risk Manager#Health Care Quality#Patient Safety Leadership#Chief Nursing Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Health Servicesnny360.com

Emergency medicine specialist joins St. Lawrence Health System

POTSDAM — Board Certified Emergency Medicine Specialist Rebecca Gilson, MD, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s medical staff, and will be practicing at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Gouverneur Hospital. Dr. Gilson earned her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA; and completed her Harvard-affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency...
Chicago, ILmhealthintelligence.com

3 Health Systems Join Project to Create Continuous mHealth COVID-19 Monitor

Intermountain Healthcare Utah, the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago are joining phase II of the DeCODe (Detection of COVID-19 Decompensation) study, which aims to develop an AI-based COVID-19 digital biomarker. The first phase of the study, funded by the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering and the National Cancer Institute, was launched in 2020 by physIQ and the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System.
Morgantown, WVbeckershospitalreview.com

West Virginia health system names executive director of new children's heart center

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine has selected Christopher Mascio, MD, to serve as executive director of its new children's heart center, the health system said May 21. Dr. Mascio, who joins the health system from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, will oversee cardiac services at WVU Medicine Children's Heart Center, located in the new 150-bed children's hospital on the health system's main campus.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

22 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since May 7:. 1. Vish Anantraman was chosen as chief technology officer of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. 2. Enrique Bernal was named CFO of San Antonio, Texas-based Methodist Healthcare. 3. Alexandra "Alex" Brock was named COO of HCA Houston...
Health ServicesDaily News

This Is Where North Dakota’s Health Care System Ranks in the US

The U.S. health care system faced new levels of scrutiny in the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There were shortages of medical masks, ICU beds, as well as nurses. But even before the pandemic, some states were much better equipped to handle both everyday health needs -- and the pandemic -- than others.
Health Servicesnny360.com

General surgeon joins St. Lawrence Health System medical team

POTSDAM — Board certified general surgeon Jillian Bartling, DO, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s (SLH) medical team. Her offices are in the Leroy Outpatient Center on Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s main campus at 50 Leroy St. and in the MH Medical Building at 181 Maple St., Massena. Dr. Bartling is American Osteopathic...
Morristown, NJbeckershospitalreview.com

Atlantic Health System names director of heart failure program

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System has selected Abhishek Singh, MD, PhD, to lead its advanced heart failure program. Dr. Singh, who is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiology, and advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology, will serve as medical director at the health system's heart success program, which cares for advanced heart failure patients.
CollegesWashington Post

University of Virginia to mandate coronavirus vaccines for students

The University of Virginia will require students who live, learn or work on campus this fall to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, school officials announced Thursday. The order will apply to the student body of about 25,000, but does not include the university’s employees. Faculty and staff who are not vaccinated next semester will have to undergo regular prevalence testing, officials said.
Mankato, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

Lundblad joins Lakewood Health System medical staff

Stephanie Lundblad, certified nurse practitioner, is joining Lakewood Health System’s rheumatology team. Originally from Brainerd, Lundblad received her undergraduate degree from Minnesota State University Mankato and her master’s degree from Hawaii Pacific University. She is a member of the American College of Rheumatology, American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
BusinessMiddletown Press

Michael Pierre Joins Meridian Clinical Research as Senior Director of Systems Management

OMAHA, Neb. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty site network, has hired Michael Pierre as Senior Director of Systems Management. At Meridian, Michael will manage the implementation of the company’s clinical trial management system (CTMS), as well as its eSource, eRegulatory, and eConsent technologies. He will help develop and uphold system practices and quality standards that align with Meridian’s policies.
Bryan, OHundark.org

Book Review: A Ground-Level Look at America’s Health Care System

The Covid-19 pandemic has illuminated systemic problems in health care in ways that some people never took notice of before: health inequities, racism, ableism, and social and economic structures have all come to the forefront. But for those living with it, none of this was a surprise. Those inequities also exist at the structural level with hospitals, the subject of journalist Brian Alexander’s book “The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town.”
Health Servicesworkcompcentral.com

ATF Medical Taps Renee Espiritu as Manager of Catastrophic Care

Reneé Espiritu joined medical equipment and adaptive housing solutions provider ATF Medical as manager of catastrophic care. In this newly created position, Espiritu will coordinate all the medical equipment and supplies along with the adaptive housing needs for seriously injured workers. “Reneé streamlines the process of acquiring all the specialized...
Health ServicesWashington Examiner

Private practices just became an endangered species

Last year was the first year in which physicians working in private practice accounted for fewer than half of all practicing doctors, according to a new new report from the American Medical Association. Many of these formerly independent doctors went to work for big healthcare systems. That finding may sound...
Healthinterferencetechnology.com

Under the Medical Safety Standard IEC 60601-1-1:2014 an EMC Test Lab is not Required to Assess or Review Any Aspect of a Risk Management File

Note: This content was originally posted in January 2020 on emcstandards.co.uk. IEC 60601-1-2:2014 is a medical device safety standard that deals with safety risks that can be caused by electromagnetic interference with electronics. It is not an EMC compliance standard!. If the EMC test lab has the necessary safety risk...
SciencePosted by
MyChesCo

Science Forum Highlights Regulatory Science Advancements in Protecting and Promoting Public Health

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to FDA Chief Scientist Rear Adm. Denise Hinton:. “I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our scientists, whose expertise and creativity enable us to develop the tools and resources to support the scientific developments that are shaping our world and making a profound impact on the lives of Americans.