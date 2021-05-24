Chase joins North Oaks Health System as Director of Risk Management, Regulatory and External Review
HAMMOND--Julie Chase, MS-PSL, BSN, RN, CPPS, has joined North Oaks Health System as Director of Risk Management, Regulatory and External Review. Chase's appointment marks a return to the health system where she worked for a span of 12 years in the 1990s and 2000s in a variety of areas as a staff registered nurse and charge nurse. In 1997, she received the health system's Nurse Excellence of the Year Award.