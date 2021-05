Tiger Nuts Inc of Newburgh, New York is recalling 200 Kilo’s (440 lbs) of its Tiger Nuts Flour which was sold in 1 Kilo Boxes (2.2 lbs) at 1 retail store in Bend and Corvallis Oregon, 1 retail store in Liberty Missouri, and 3 online bakers, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.