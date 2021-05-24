Samsung pulls Galaxy Tab S7 FE listing in Germany

Samsung is a well-known brand in the mobile market and they also released the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S9 in 2016, 2017, and 2018. But you may be surprised that none of the phones has an inbuilt call recorder feature. Some people prefer recording while making or receiving phone calls. It is also beneficial for you to record if you short memory and easily forget things. If you looked at other Android phones that are released in recent times, have a call recorder built-in that can be enabled within the call options. Don’t panic if you don’t have this option in your Samsung phone because here I will guide you step by step: How to Record Phone Calls on Samsung Galaxy S7, S8, S8+, S9, and S9+.