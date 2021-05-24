Cancel
Electronics

Samsung pulls Galaxy Tab S7 FE listing in Germany

By Michael Allison
Android Central
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has quietly launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in Germany. It'll cost €649 for the base model. The Tab S7 Lite was expected to launch in June. Samsung today quietly launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, its newest tablet and a variant of the well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. The device had been leaked earlier as the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite XL, and the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Plus, but Samsung instead went with the Fan Edition branding it used for the Galaxy S20's cheapest variant last year. It isn't on sale yet and only exists as a product listing so far, but that's as quiet a launch as you can get. A bigger boom announcement followed by a date when you can actually buy the thing should be coming soon.

www.androidcentral.com
