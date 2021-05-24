A Jewish Honor for Admiral Max Horton
BOYNTON BEACH, Florida — Memory, history and, understanding are frequently the victims of time. The importance of knowing what was, affects the present and the future. On Saturday, May 22, 2021, an interpretive supplemental footstone was added to the Admiral Max Horton memorial at the Rhosneigr seaside community in Anglesey, Wales. The successful placement grew from the unique friendship between Martin Sugarman, a Brit, and myself. Together we are pushing back, at least a little, the dark clouds of forgetfulness and antisemitism.www.sdjewishworld.com