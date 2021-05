The LSU Tiger softball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the 15th straight time as they were named to the 64-team field announced Sunday evening on ESPN2. Also, for the sixth straight year, the Tigers will host one of the 16 four-team regional rounds at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge starting on Friday. LSU is the No. 7 national seed, one of five Southeastern Conference teams that earned Top 8 national seeding.