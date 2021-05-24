Biden condemns attacks on U.S. Jewish community as ‘despicable’

newsbreak-logo
By Doina Chiacu WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden condemned violence against Jewish communities in the United States and abroad on Monday after a string of attacks amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. Physical or verbal assaults were reported against Jews in New York City, Los Angeles and South Florida during the 11 days of fighting in the region. “The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor,” Biden wrote in a Twitter post. G…

