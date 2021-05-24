newsbreak-logo
Death penalty sought in Tift murder case

By Terry Richards terry.richards@gaflnews.com
Valdosta Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFTON — The death penalty will be sought against a Tifton man accused of killing a nine-year-old girl, according to the district attorney. Semaj Antonio Moss, 18, was arrested in October in Lowndes County. He was indicted Wednesday by the Tift County Grand Jury on three counts of felony murder in the death of Alazia Johnson, along with aggravated child molestation, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a knife in the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property, a statement from the Tifton Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office said.

