Moultrie, GA

Human remains identified as Moultrie woman

By Patti Dozier patti.dozier@gaflnews.com
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 4 days ago

THOMASVILLE — The human remains recovered by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Thomasville Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in April have been identified as a Moultrie woman missing since late 2018.

Tracie Gleason, in her 50s, was reported missing to the Moultrie Police Department on Nov. 30, 2018.

The remains were found April 18 on property off Ga. 188 near Coolidge by a man interested in purchasing the land.

"The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is waiting on the official cause of death from the GBI crime lab. This office is also waiting on reports from the GBI and the FBI crime labs on the evidence that have been submitted to both," said Capt. Tim Watkins, sheriff's office chief investigator.

The sheriff's office notified the woman's relatives and Moultrie police Monday about the identity.

Watkins said DNA and soil samples were submitted to the GBI and the FBI for analysis.

"The sheriff's office offers its condolences to the Gleason family and hopes this knowledge will provide them some comfort and closure on the whereabouts of their missing loved one," Watkins said.

