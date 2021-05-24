McCook boys make Class B's final top four

They weren't far from reaching the top like McCook senior Talyn Campbell (above), who cleared his greatest height of 14'6" to win Saturday's Class B pole vault. The Bison boys finished fourth as a team with 36 points behind familiar foe Hastings (47), runner-up Waverly (46) and top three Norris (37). Senior Torrington Ford (first photo below) threw to a top five shot put medal while classmate Mark Arp never jumped higher than his 6'6" on Friday (second photo below) to reach Class B's top three. Senior Isaiah Stoddard (third photo below) earned his Class B state medal in the discus, and senior Brandon Tucker (bottom photo) helped McCook's 400-meter relay take home more medals. A complete recap with other details will appear soon and in Tuesday's McCook Gazette.