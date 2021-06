Approximately 10,000 Olympic volunteers have quit ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo Games this summer as Japan continues to battle Covid infections.The Games, which were set to take place last summer but were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are due to begin on 23 July.Seiko Hashimoto, president of this summer’s Olympics, said on Thursday that she is “100 per cent” convinced that the Games will go ahead, despite much of Japan remaining under a state of emergency – with 50 days to go until the event begins.Organisers now face another hurdle, however, with approximately 10,000 of 80,000 Games volunteers having...