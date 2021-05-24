newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Murphy Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate

By Alyssa Riccardi
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHo8A_0a9UzF9300
Photo by Jason Allentoff

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy has announced that beginning May 28, the indoor mask mandate will be dropped.

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, Murphy makes the huge announcement as many restaurants and business prepare for the busy holiday.

Along with stopping the mask mandate, Murphy also announced that the six-feet, social distancing requirement will end.

Individual businesses and other entities which oversee indoor spaces may continue to require that employees and customers/guests wear face masks.

Masks will continue to be required in the following places:

  • Healthcare settings and long-term care facilities
  • Correctional facilities
  • Homeless shelters
  • On an airplane, bus and train stations and other transit hubs
  • Public-facing state offices, such as Motor Vehicle Commission Agencies
  • Worksites that are closed to the public, including warehousing and manufacturing facilities

The Executive Order will not extend to:

  • Child-care centers and facilities
  • Youth summer camps
  • Public, private or parochial preschool program premises and elementary and secondary schools, including charter and renaissance schools
  • Worksites that are not open to the public, including manufacturing and warehousing facilities

Murphy and the CDC are urging those who are not vaccinated to wear a face mask at any indoor public setting.

“Yes, if you are not vaccinated, we encourage you to get vaccinated, or if not follow the CDC guidance to wear a face mask. We won’t have law enforcement checking people’s vaccination status, but we are asking people to be responsible and to do the right thing. For your own safety and for the safety of the community,” Murphy said.

Murphy expressed that if you feel more comfortable wearing the mask inside still, to continue to do so and that this order does not prohibit wearing masks.

“There’s nothing wrong with being cautious of your own health, your families or the community,” Murphy said. “To be equally sure, we will not tolerate anyone being demeaned or bullied or excluded for wanting to continue to mask up… there will be consequences and will not be tolerated.

In addition, Murphy announced that dance floors at bars and restaurants may reopen. The requirement that individuals remain seated while ordering and eating/drinking will also be lifted.

Effective June 4, all indoor gathering limits will be lifted and the 30 percent limit on large indoor venues will be lifted.

“These steps when all added together are the clearest signs of our commitment to carefully and deliberately reopening our state after what has been a truly almost crushing 15-month period,” Murphy said.

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mask#Restaurants#Indoor Spaces#Public Spaces#Cdc#Face Masks#Dance Floors#Train Stations#Child Care Centers#Care#Warehousing#Transit#Healthcare Settings#Individual Businesses#Governor Phil Murphy#Law Enforcement#Schools#Memorial Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Face Mask
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Grocery & SupermaketGreenwichTime

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey schools will be open full-time and in person in the new school year, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. Murphy said during a news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak that an executive order he signed in August that allowed schools to offer remote and hybrid learning will expire at the end of the current school year.
Public HealthMonroeNow Online News

Murphy announces plan to lift New Jersey’s public health emergency, but retains mask mandate

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to end the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place since March 2020. On Friday, Murphy signed Executive Order No. 240, extending the emergency for 30 days until mid-June. Murphy wants lawmakers to pass “legislation that will allow the public health emergency to expire, but ensure that we have the necessary tools and flexibility to continue the fight against the pandemic, including the vaccination efforts that are our highest priority,” the governor said in a news release.
Public Healthburlingtoncountytimes.com

Travelers entering New Jersey no longer have to quarantine

Travelers entering the state will no longer be required to quarantine as of today, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The lifting of the travel advisory means out-of-state travelers visiting New Jersey or residents returning home from travel will no longer have to quarantine for a period of time. Murphy asked...
Educationphillyvoice.com

All New Jersey schools expected to fully reopen next fall

The days of remote learning will be a thing of the past for New Jersey students come next school year. All New Jersey schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction next fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. An executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts...
Public HealthPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Ends Outdoor Masking Requirement in Public Places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Public Healthmediaite.com

Jake Tapper Presses NJ Governor on Keeping Indoor Mask Mandate: ‘Why Did You Decide to Go Against the CDC Guidance?’

CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy about the Garden State keeping its indoor mask mandate for now. After the CDC announced new masking guidelines for vaccinated people to essentially shed masks in most circumstances, several states said they’re holding on for now, with Murphy saying the indoor mask mandate will remain in place right now.
EducationAsbury Park Press

NJ students will go back to school for in-person classes this fall

New Jersey students will return to class in-person in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday, making official a long-anticipated decision on what classes will look like next school year. Murphy said he would rescind his executive order allowing schools to rely on remote education. The governor also said...
Public Healthstate.nj.us

Governor Murphy Releases Report on New Jersey’s Response to the Opioid Overdose Epidemic During COVID-19 Public Health Emergency in 2020

Governor Murphy Also Announces New Public Data Dashboard from the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner. TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today released a report on New Jersey’s response to the opioid overdose epidemic during the COVID-19 public health emergency in 2020. The report details the overdose mitigation strategies implemented over the course of Governor Murphy’s administration that contributed to the resiliency demonstrated during the convergence the opioid crisis and the pandemic. Governor Murphy also announced a new public data dashboard from the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner that will provide public health partners and law enforcement agencies with near real-time data regarding suspected-drug related deaths, enhancing their ability to rapidly address potential threats to the community.
Montgomery County, PAfox29.com

Pa, SEPTA raise capacity limits; NJ students head to school in the fall as travel advisory is lifted

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - "Today, for the first time since the epidemic began, pandemic cases are down, in all 50 states," President Joe Biden stated Monday. The Delaware Valley is seeing the benefits of the milestone, as huge announcements were made from Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey, while in Pennsylvania, capacity limits for indoor and outdoor events have relaxed. Along with that, SEPTA is getting ready to do away with capacity limits.