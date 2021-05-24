Benzema Boost For France EURO 2020 Squad
Impressive displays have earned Karim Benzema his long-awaited return to the France national team, after head coached named his 26-man squad for the EURO 2020 squad. The 33-year-old Real Madrid striker has been in excellent form this season, scoring 22 goals in 33 appearances for the Spanish giants, along with providing 8 assists. With such potent firepower at their disposal, France now tops the latest football odds from Betfair, priced as 9/2 outright favourites to win the EURO 2020 tournament.www.chatsports.com