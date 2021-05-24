Benzema Boost For France EURO 2020 Squad

With one eye on the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal, Chelsea will host Fulham on Saturday as they aim to solidify a spot in the English Premier League’s top four. Currently in fourth place with 58 points, the Blues remain three points ahead of West Ham and four ahead of Liverpool, while the Cottagers are in 18th place and seven points clear of relegation with precious time running out. Chelsea is led by striker Timo Werner and midfielder Mason Mount, while USA international Christian Pulisic continues to provide the Blues with a spark in the final third. On the other hand, Fulham duo Bobby DeCordova-Reid and Ademola Lookman will be called upon to break down a stingy Chelsea back line.