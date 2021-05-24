newsbreak-logo
Colorado Springs, CO

Notice of public comment period: 2020 Consolidated annual performance and evaluation report

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Notice is hereby given that the City of Colorado Springs Community Development Division is seeking public comment on the 2020 CAPER prior to submittal to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The report details the City’s 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant activities and performance through the period of April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

The draft 2020 CAPER will be available for public review from May 24, 2021 to June 8, 2021 online on this website (https://coloradosprings.gov/communitydevelopment/page/community-development-annual-plans). A physical copy of the draft CAPER will also be available at the following locations Monday through Friday during normal business hours: Community Development Division, 30. S. Nevada Ave., Suite 701, Office of the City Clerk, 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 101, City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave, and Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the 2020 annual CAPER to the City of Colorado Springs Community Development Division at 30 S. Nevada, Suite 701, Colorado Springs, CO, 80903 or via email at communitydevelopment@coloradosprings.gov. Any individual, group, or agency may also provide comments by calling the Division at (719) 385-5912. All comments received on or before June 8, 2021 will be considered by the Division. Comments should specify which notice they are addressing.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the City of Colorado Springs will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities. Citizens who are deaf and hard of hearing may dial 711 or 800-659-3656 Relay Colorado (voice) or 800-659-2656 (TTY).

Contact (719) 385-5912 or communitydevelopment@coloradosprings.gov for more information.

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

