Resident Evil Village is filled with unsettling moments, and even seasoned gamers like Dr Disrespect can be caught off-guard by them! WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. In a recent stream "the two-time" found himself making his way through House Beneviento. The manor is home to one of the creepiest designs in the series: a mutated baby with a gigantic mouth. During the stream, Dr Disrespect tried to get away from the creature, but found himself quickly cornered. As the baby closed in, the streamer could only watch in horror as Ethan Winters was slowly consumed from the feet up! The video can be found at the top of this page, and the moment starts around 2:15:00.