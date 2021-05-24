newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 Are Not Blizzard's Only Projects

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the employees of Blizzard Entertainment - Ion Hazzikostas, i.e. the director of WoW - admitted in a press interview that apart from Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, the aforementioned studio is also working on other productions. Recently, IGN published a text about Blizzard Entertainment, which includes statements from...

www.gamepressure.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Iv#Ign Entertainment#Diablo 4#World Of Warcraft#Hearthstone#Starcraft#Developer#Games#Wow#Destruction#Lord#Store#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamesbutwhythopodcast.com

From the Vault: Blizzard Releases Overwatch Original Concept Art Print

Blizzard Entertainment announced that their “From the Vault” monthly series continues today, focusing on Overwatch, which is celebrating its 5th Anniversary this month. May’s featured product drop (link here) includes the new limited-release Overwatch Original Sketch Concept Art Print (with Blizzard 30th Anniversary logo), available on the Blizzard Gear Store for 30 days only. Literally taken from the vault of Overwatch’s early days of development, this print showcases a full lineup of original heroes, including Tracer, Mercy, Reaper, Bastion, Genji, Torbjorn, D.Va with MEKA, Roadhog, Winston, Symmetra, and more. In addition, Blizzard has revealed a new upcoming Blizzard 30th Anniversary Binder (pre-orders begin later this month) to help fans organize and commemorate their collected monthly Concept Art Prints while the “From the Vault” series continues.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Overwatch 2 cuts down PvP team size to five, Blizzard confirms

Blizzard has held a developer livestream for upcoming sequel Overwatch 2 as previously promised, and revealed a couple of big changes to the game's standard PvP mode. During the over two-and-a-half-hour broadcast—which included the game's new director Aaron Keller, Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman and Associate Art Director Dion Rogers—the studio confirmed that team size is being changed from the first game's six players per side to five. Those teams will still be made up of two support and two DPS chraracters, but only one member of the team will be able to take the Tank role.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Why Overwatch 2’s shift to 5-player teams is good for the game

If you sit very quietly, you can probably hear the sound of Overwatch players having a complete meltdown about an upcoming change to the game. The cause? Yesterday’s Overwatch 2 developer livestream revealed that teams will consist of only five players in the future, taking a tank slot out of the game and upending the PvP system as we know it.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Overwatch 2 PVP will feature only 5v5, and some fans don’t like it

The Overwatch community is at odds with the biggest change in Overwatch 2‘s PvP. Blizzard’s decision to reduce the number of players per team from six to five has caused quite a stir. The decision came in, as the devs explained it, as a way to balance Tanks. The new team composition loses the second Tank, leaving us with one Tank, two DPS, and two Supports.
Video GamesGamespot

Overwatch 2 Livestream: How To Watch "What's Next" Presentation

Though information about Overwatch 2 has been scant, that's set to change on Thursday, May 20, when Blizzard Entertainment will host a presentation dedicated to the upcoming hero shooter. The "What's Next" livestream will give us a full two hours of various aspects of the game, "from new maps to major gameplay updates," according to Blizzard, and even some official gameplay.
Video GamesGamespot

New Overwatch Skins For Heroes Of The Storm Turn Blizzard Icons Into Cosplayers

Blizzard's MOBA Heroes of the Storm just received a new Overwatch cosplay event, turning iconic Blizzard characters like Starcraft's Jim Raynor into Soldier 76. Skins for the event also include a Roadhog skin for World of Warcraft's Stitches, a Reaper skin for Diablo's demon hunter Valla, and a Reinhardt skin for the Diablo crusader Johanna.
BusinessIGN

Special Report: The Inside Story of Blizzard's Departures and a Company at a Crossroads

The news came as a shock, but it also wasn’t exactly a surprise. One month ago, Jeff Kaplan announced that he would be leaving Blizzard. His departure ended a 19 year career at Blizzard in which he helped develop two of the most important games ever made — World of Warcraft and Overwatch. A beloved figure at Blizzard, Kaplan’s departure sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans and developers alike.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Blizzard relents on WoW Classic's overpriced cloning fees

World of Warcraft Classic is about to enter The Burning Crusade, and that means splitting the throwback MMO's servers between the new expansion and a pure, vanilla experience. But if you wanted to clone a character between both, Blizzard was hoping to charge you a fairly hefty $35 fee. Naturally,...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Overwatch PVP will be 5v5 in Overwatch 2

During the Livestream of Overwatch 2, it was confirmed that the new game would be 5v5 instead of 6v6 as Overwatch is now. This was stated at the very beginning by new director Aaron Keller and he alluded to why they made this decision. Here is a look at what was stated about Overwatch 2 5v5 in the Livestream.
Video Gamesblizzardwatch.com

When does Overwatch’s Anniversary 2021 event start?

Overwatch is celebrating its fifth anniversary with its annual Anniversary Event kicking off on May 18 and lasting through June 8 — and as always, the players are the ones getting the presents. During the three weeks of this year’s aptly named Overwatch Anniversary 2021, the game will bring back both cosmetics and brawls from past special events.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

The Ascent Hands-On Preview: Diablo With Guns

When The Ascent first debuted during the "First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay" livestream in May 2020, it immediately caught my attention. An isometric action shooter with RPG elements? Diablo with guns?! Now one year later I've been able to go hands-on with the game thanks to the team at Neon Giant, and after two hours I really like what I'm seeing.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Overwatch gets grindy with this year's Anniversary challenges

Archives 2021 introduced a new way to earn skins through gameplay as it required doing the associated PvE activities and collecting performance stars in order to unlock the cosmetics. Previously, the skins would be earned through scoring nine wins in total but it looks like this system is going to be significantly changed in the future.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Blizzard is about to stream some Overwatch 2 PvP gameplay and a Q&A

MMO players are understandably concerned about the state of World of Warcraft after Blizzard’s disastrous player losses over the last few years, but Overwatch is in far more trouble. You might not like WoW’s updates, but it’s making bank – and the same can’t be said for Overwatch. (If it could be said, Blizzard would be saying it, and it’s not.) We’ve been watching the game for five years, but the last couple haven’t gone great, largely because the live shooter has been very obviously backburnered while Blizzard builds Overwatch 2, which is kind of a sequel and kind of an upgrade to the original. While Blizzard has added new players during the pandemic thanks to free-play events, it’s not clear whether those players are sticking around during the dry spell, and the abrupt departure of Jeff Kaplan pretty much freaked everyone out. In spite of the previews given at BlizzConline, it’s obvious OW2 is still a long way off.