Watch out! Not-zombies are running from off the PS4 to attack some local bikers in Days Gone, which releases on PC later this week. I imagine most of you are still neck-deep in Mass Effect and Resident Evil, which is fine. This week is fairly quiet. Nothing too big. I know some folks are pumped about the Days Gone port. I’m excited, but not because I want to play it again. I’m hoping folks create some weird or silly mods for it.