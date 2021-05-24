newsbreak-logo
Megadeth Part Ways With Founding Bassist David Ellefson

By text Eli Enis
Revolver
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegadeth have announced that founding bassist David Ellefson is no longer in the band. The news comes exactly two weeks after Megadeth publicly acknowledged the sexual misconduct allegations that were levied at the 56-year-old bassist earlier this month. The scandal involved leaked messages and explicit videos between Ellefson and a woman other than his wife, which were posted to social media on the weekend of May 8th.

