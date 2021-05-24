Eviction risks topic of online town hall
The Community Alliance of Tenants will hold a virtual town hall on Tuesday evening to highlight what it says are the risks to Oregon renters when the eviction moratorium ends on June 30.
The alliance is an advocacy group that has already called on Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Legislature to extend the eviction moratorium. The event is being presented in partnership with PolicyLink, a national research and action institute dedicated to advancing economic and social equity based in Oakland, California.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 25 and include a call for participants to extend the moratorium and pass needed other protections for renters.
The Oregon Legislature recently passed a bill giving tenants who are behind on their rent until February 2022 to pay it back. But, according to the alliance, renters, particularly those from BIPOC, rural, and low-income communities, face a significant burden of rent debt — back rent they have been unable to pay because of economic insecurity. With the eviction moratorium expiring, an estimated 90,000 Oregonians will now be at risk of being evicted from their home, the alliance said.
Scheduled speakers include:
The registration link can be found online ( oregoncat.org/cat-events/ctrtownhall ).