House Rent

Eviction risks topic of online town hall

By Jim Redden
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZD02_0a9UrXVD00 A Tuesday evening presentation and discussion is scheduled before the eviction moritorium ends on June 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9wXf_0a9UrXVD00 The Community Alliance of Tenants will hold a virtual town hall on Tuesday evening to highlight what it says are the risks to Oregon renters when the eviction moratorium ends on June 30.

The alliance is an advocacy group that has already called on Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Legislature to extend the eviction moratorium. The event is being presented in partnership with PolicyLink, a national research and action institute dedicated to advancing economic and social equity based in Oakland, California.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 25 and include a call for participants to extend the moratorium and pass needed other protections for renters.

The Oregon Legislature recently passed a bill giving tenants who are behind on their rent until February 2022 to pay it back. But, according to the alliance, renters, particularly those from BIPOC, rural, and low-income communities, face a significant burden of rent debt — back rent they have been unable to pay because of economic insecurity. With the eviction moratorium expiring, an estimated 90,000 Oregonians will now be at risk of being evicted from their home, the alliance said.

Scheduled speakers include:

  • Michelle Huang, a data analyst with PolicyLink, will provide a county-by-county analysis of the impacts of rent debt on vulnerable communities. PolicyLink is a national research and action institute dedicated to advancing economic and social equity.

  • Dr. Lisa Bates, an associate professor at Portland State University, will present her research showing the conditions of Oregon renters, their efforts to pay back rent, and the ongoing levels of economic security among this population.

  • Tara Raghuveer, of People's Action from Kansas, will speak about the group's work at the federal level to support U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's nationwide #CancelRent package, and innovative strategies for Oregon to make sure that housing for all is not just a call to action, but a reality.

  • Kim McCarthy, executive director of the Community Alliance of Tenants, will speak to the political landscape for additional tenant protections in Oregon and addressing the burden of back rent on tenants who cannot afford repayment.

    • The registration link can be found online ( oregoncat.org/cat-events/ctrtownhall ).

