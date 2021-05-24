Carson High senior accomplishing dream by simultaneously earning WNC Associate Degree
Thanks to her older sister’s best friend, Abby Golik knew at an early age that she desired to become a college graduate in high school. That dream is about to come true for Golik, who will graduate from Western Nevada College with an Associate of Arts degree May 24, a little more than a week before she’ll receive her high school diploma at Carson High School. Golik enrolled in WNC’s Jump Start dual enrollment program as a high school junior to begin the rewarding journey of earning a degree by the end of her senior year.www.nevadaappeal.com