Carson High senior accomplishing dream by simultaneously earning WNC Associate Degree

The Carson City School District will continue wearing masks for the remainder of the school year, the administration announced Friday. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased outdoor and indoor mask-wearing guidance for those who are fully vaccinated – those who are two weeks removed from their second shot – the CCSD determined it would still abide by protocols set forth in the COVID-19 Mitigation Transition Plan established by the Carson City Board of Supervisors. The plan requires masks indoors and where individuals are unable to socially distance regardless of vaccination status.