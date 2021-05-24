MAC Announces Staff Additions
Cleveland, Ohio – Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher has announced the following staff additions beginning June 1, 2021:. Mike Vuraich has been named Associate Commissioner // CFO and will replace Elizabeth Sislak, who will be retiring after 20 years with the MAC. In addition, Annette Sudberry has been named Executive Assistant to the Commissioner and will replace Julie Kachner, who will be retiring after 12 years with the Conference office.www.chatsports.com