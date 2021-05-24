TCFB Culinary Program Changing Lives
FORT PIERCE, FL – When Chef Leslie Moyers tells prospective culinary students to take a chance on a new path in life, it’s a path he knows quite well. While in his mid-30s after a decade in the U.S. Air Force as an electronics engineer and operating his own business refurbishing medical equipment, he found himself out of work when international trade policy shuttered his business. In need of a new direction, he took a chance on an offer from CareerSource to go back to school.www.allthingstreasurecoast.com