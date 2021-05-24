newsbreak-logo
More and more countries facing demographic winter

By John Burger
aleteia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few years, maybe even a couple of decades ago, countries like Japan and Spain would be standouts in talk about fertility rates. Only a few nations around the world were cited as places where the rates did not even rise to replacement level. Little by little, nations began...

aleteia.org
Person
Pope Francis
