newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Razer Accepting 3080 Ti/3070 Ti Prebuilt System Preorders

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile nothing is yet formally confirmed, if the growing mountain of evidence is any indication, Nvidia should officially announce the launch of both the 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti graphics cards on May 31st with the 3080 Ti ‘set’ for release on June 3rd while the 3070 Ti will come a week later on June 10th – Again, pending confirmation. In a move that can only be described as ‘jumping the gun’, however, Razer China has already started accepting pre-orders for systems featuring both of these GPU designs.

www.eteknix.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Gaming Graphics#Graphics Cards#Gpu#Ti 3070#Razer China Accepts 3080#Pre Orders#Designs#Pre Built Systems#Feature#Offer Start#Vram#12gb#Pending Confirmation#Prior Leaks#Clock Speed#Guesswork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
Country
China
Related
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Report: Galax Preps GeForce RTX 3060, 3060 Ti With Cryptomining Limiters

Palit Microsystems, which owns Galax, Gainward and KFA2, is reportedly working on a range of GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards that feature cryptocurrency mining limiters which severely degrade the financial viability of using the cards for mining. Last week, we learned that Palit was prepping GeForce RTX 3070 and 3080 graphics cards with limited hash rates (LHR), and this week VideoCardz reported that the GeForce RTX 3060/3060 Ti LHR boards are also on the way from Galax.
Computerswccftech.com

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB And RTX 3070 Ti 8GB ‘SUPRIM’ Series GPUs Leaked, Landing In June?

The GPU market is pretty much an imaginary, unaffordable, dream right now but Videocardz has recieved confirmation of even more Ampere based cards from NVIDIA. The brand new RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti series will be featured in the "SUPRIM" branding from MSI and include a VRAM upgrade. The RTX 3080 Ti will finally move users to a much needed 12 GB vRAM buffer (the 8GB one on the RTX 3080 just doesn't cut it) while the RTX 3070 Ti will retain the 8GB memory buffer of the RTX 3070.
ComputersHEXUS.net

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti slides leak

Last week we saw MSI do the hokey-cokey with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti category in its official product pages. On Saturday a much more significant leak occurred when VideoCardz published some MSI branded slides that outline the Suprim series of GPUs, including the yet to be announced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti models. The biggest focus of the slides appears to be upon the respective Suprim thermal solution bolted onto each graphics card model, but the data sheet titles reveal VRAM quantities for each model too.
ComputersPCGamesN

Forget the RTX 3080 Ti, Nvidia might have an RTX 3090 Ti on the way

While we expect Nvidia to officially announce the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti at the end of the month, we’ve not yet heard anything about a boosted version of the RTX 3090 – which is currently the best graphics card for outright power. This doesn’t mean there isn’t one in the pipeline, however, as Videocardz’ dive into Zotac’s overclocking utility reveals the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti by name for the first time.
Computerswccftech.com

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Leak Galore: LEADTEK And PALIT RTX 3080 Ti 12GB Get Their RRA Certification

Getting their RRA certification leaked (RRA1, RRA2 via Videocardz) is pretty much a right of passage for most graphics cards and the LEADTEK and PALIT GeForce RTX 3080 Tis are no different. Both AICs got their RRA certification this month - which indicates that a launch is very close. The RTX 3080 Ti is going to be NVIDIA's flagship Ampere card (unless you count the TITAN in 3090 skin) and if they are successful with the crypto has rate limiter, might actually be available to buy.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti specs leaked by Razer

With Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti cards expected to release in the coming months, multiple sources have leaked their potential specs, including Razer. Razer’s Chinese store briefly listed prebuilt gaming PCs that included the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti for preorder. The listings...
Retailwccftech.com

Retailer Already Taking Pre-Orders For GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at Over $2700 US, RTX 3070 Ti For Over $2000 US

A retailer based in Pakistan is taking pre-orders for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards weeks before launch. The cards which the retailer mentions will be base models are priced more than twice their expected MSRP's which means that they are definitely taking advantage of the current supply situation and earning huge profits.
Computersfreenews.live

Rumor: RTX 3050 and 3080 Desktop Ti coming soon

NVidia has released RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards for laptops, but nothing was known about the full versions. But Twitter user @Komachi_Ensaka posted a link to the website of the Eurasian Trade Commission, where the notification document lists 25 SKUs associated with RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards, 20 with RTX 3070 Ti and only five with RTX 2080 Ti. The document was submitted by Palit.
TechnologyPosted by
TechSpot

Zotac believes an RTX 3090 Ti will arrive at some point

Rumor mill: Rumors about the RTX 3080 Ti have been building for months, and its release now looks to be just around the corner, likely followed closely by the RTX 3070 Ti. Once they arrive, the only RTX 30-series without a Ti variant will be the RTX 3090. But based on a listing in its FireStorm software, Zotac believes Nvidia will launch an RTX 3090 Ti in the future.
ComputersTechRadar

Maybe Nvidia is launching the RTX 3080 Ti at Computex after all

Nvidia has officially kicked off its teaser campaign for its Computex 2021 keynote, and it looks like the long-rumored Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti could be set to make an appearance. The company took to Twitter to tease its fast-approaching May 31 announcement, and while the brief...