Razer Accepting 3080 Ti/3070 Ti Prebuilt System Preorders
While nothing is yet formally confirmed, if the growing mountain of evidence is any indication, Nvidia should officially announce the launch of both the 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti graphics cards on May 31st with the 3080 Ti ‘set’ for release on June 3rd while the 3070 Ti will come a week later on June 10th – Again, pending confirmation. In a move that can only be described as ‘jumping the gun’, however, Razer China has already started accepting pre-orders for systems featuring both of these GPU designs.www.eteknix.com