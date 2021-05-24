Razer Accepting 3080 Ti/3070 Ti Prebuilt System Preorders

Getting their RRA certification leaked (RRA1, RRA2 via Videocardz) is pretty much a right of passage for most graphics cards and the LEADTEK and PALIT GeForce RTX 3080 Tis are no different. Both AICs got their RRA certification this month - which indicates that a launch is very close. The RTX 3080 Ti is going to be NVIDIA's flagship Ampere card (unless you count the TITAN in 3090 skin) and if they are successful with the crypto has rate limiter, might actually be available to buy.